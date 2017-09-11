Lego Sophie to be unveiled at the ‘Big Friendly Giant’s Causeway’

Six favourite Roald Dahl child heroes are poised to appear, in stunning locations across the UK, in the form of unique Lego brick builds to mark Roald Dahl Day on September 13 - and the Giant’s Causeway is to play host to one of them!

Roald Dahl Day - the global celebration of the world’s number one storyteller - happens annually, on and around the author’s birthday.

The National Trust’s Giant’s Causeway will be playing host – appropriately - to Sophie, brave heroine of Roald Dahl’s THE BFG.

The BFG is one of Roald Dahl’s most popular stories and was recently transformed into a major movie by Steven Spielberg.

Sophie is composed of 36,517 bricks and took 170 hours to construct. There will also be a giant Snozzcumber cake to celebrate the event.

She will remain at the Giant’s Causeway for two months. Visitors are encouraged to share their pictures with Sophie using #LegoSophie, #RoaldDahlDay and #GiantsCausewayNT on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

There will also be a special screening of The BFG for ten families at the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre on September 13 at 6:30pm. What better way to enjoy this timeless classic than in Northern Ireland’s very own land of the giants!

Treats and goodie bags will be provided for the kids as well as teas and coffees for mums and dads. Booking is essential and families can register their interest by emailing giantscausewayonline@aikenpr.com.

Additional events will include a story-telling session with local writer and story teller Liz Weir on Sunday, September 17 in the Causeway Hotel, with craft tables, a caricature artist and face painting next door in the Visitor Centre.

There will also be a Lego building competition on Saturday, September 30 with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place entries and goodie bags for all participants.

Please note, with the exception of the BFG screening, the story telling in the Hotel, and the Lego building competition, which will be free of charge, normal admission will apply for all other Roald Dahl special activities. As always, free admission for members.