Let’s go walking!

Would you like to become more physically active and take part in short, safe walking activities?

The new ‘Cushendall Walking for Health Group’ will begin on Monday, October 23 at 10.30am.

Led by volunteer leaders, the free of charge walks are designed to create a safe, pleasant, and fun environment for all ages.

Those taking part may be on a journey back to health after illness, or simply want to engage in exercise and meet new people in the area.

The first walk will begin at the Old School House in Mill Street and will follow a route no longer than twenty minutes.

Refreshments will be provided afterwards.

For more details contact Grace Mc Mullan on 028 2076 2225.

The walking group will continue each Monday at 10.30am. An information leaflet detailing all walk routes is available from The Old School House, Community Office.