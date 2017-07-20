Limavady to host speciality market

The local producers’ network across the Causeway Coast and Glens has been enhanced with the establishment of a new market.

Roe Valley Speciality Market will be held in Drumceatt Square in Limavady for the first time on Saturday, July 29.

Made up of local food, art and craft producers, it will complement the existing Causeway Speciality Market and Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, said: “The quality and variety of the local producers in our area never ceases to amaze me, and the creation of this new market will provide a valuable showcase for their products. I want to thank the organisers and traders for their enthusiasm and commitment to bringing this fantastic asset to Limavady.”

Shauna McFaul, one of the market organisers, said: “The extension of the market network into Limavady is a clear sign of the demand for products which are locally made and have a real story to tell.” Roe Valley Speciality Market will be held at Drumceatt Square from 11am to 4pm on July 29.