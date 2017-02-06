Lissanoure Castle scoops awards

County Antrim business Lissanoure Castle attended the N.I Wedding Awards on Monday, January 30 at The Europa Hotel, Belfast and were thrilled to come away with not one but two awards!

The awards, which take place to celebrate those who make a Wedding Day memorable. Based on public vote, the awards recognise the talented individuals and businesses who dedicate themselves to delivering high quality weddings, and ensuring the most memorable wedding day for couples.

Lissanoure Castle had been shortlisted in the Wedding Venue of the Year and Romantic Venue of the Year categories and had been keeping everything crossed for the Awards ceremony.

Emily Mackie, Owner of Lissanoure Castle, said: “We were absolutely thrilled to be in the final again after being crowned winner for the County Antrim category of Venue of the Year last year, not only did we maintain that title but we also won Romantic Venue of the Year -We couldn’t be happier!

“We strive to exceed expectations and with attention to detail our professional and friendly team welcome and take care of our couple’s needs from the planning stages through to the big day itself, thus ensuring the smooth running and stress free wedding planning and preparations.

“It’s great to be recognised by our clients through the public vote. We are a privately owned family home, and estate, the great pride and care taken in looking after Lissanoure Castle and our Bride and Grooms is evident from the passion of our small team of employees, from the woodcutter cutting logs for our log fires in every room, the grounds man who keeps our lawns beautifully manicured and our amazing team who look after our guests.

“Our romantic Castle Courtyard was restored twenty-five years ago and is available to hire throughout the year for ceremonies and weddings. 2017 brings new and exciting changes for Lissanoure Castle. Our Castle Barn is currently undergoing major renovations ahead of our first Weddings of the New Year.

“Our Bridal suite, which is situated in the original castle, is also having a new look with a new four-poster bed adding to the romance and decadent surroundings. And our ‘Juliet’s Balcony’ in the Bridal suite is a fantastic feature for our couples to avail of on their special day. We love hosting weddings and Lissanoure Castle adds a sense of splendour!”

Lissanoure Castle is a beautiful countryside Estate is one of the most beautiful venues in Ireland, situated at the foot of the Glens of Antrim and surrounded by lakes, lush green fields, and ancient woodland. This natural stunning location offers unbeatable views and makes it an ideal romantic venue.

Lissanoure Castle are having a Bridal Fair on Sunday, February 26, 1 -5pm, for information visit www.lissanourecastle.com