Local accordion bands perform at first Glasgow Tattoo

Dunloy Accordion Band and Vow Accordion Band took part in the first Glasgow Tattoo at the SSE Hydro.

With over 600 performers featuring each night, the event showcased some of the finest marching bands, musicians, and dancers from across Scotland, Ulster and Europe, in a three hour show, building up to the grand finale of the massed pipe and drums.

Ballymoney Councillor Ian Stevenson commented: “Marching culture is very strong in North Antrim and there is a wealth of ability in the area and it was good to see it so ably represented in this inaugural event alongside a line up including several international bands.

“Both Dunloy and Vow Accordion Bands also took part in the 2016 Belfast tattoo. It is no doubt something the bands are proud of and certainly I, as a long serving member of Dunloy, am proud of and will have happy memories of.”