Local beauties set for Miss NI final

FINALISTS of the 2017 Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland contest, including girls from Ballymoney and Ballycastle, took part in an intense induction session at the Europa Hotel on Wednesday, May 3, in preparation for the contest final later in the month.

The boot camp, which is coordinated by top modeling agency ACA Models, is designed to prepare the ambitious beauties for the final ceremony where one lucky contestant will acquire the much coveted crown from the current Miss Northern Ireland, Emma Carswell.

The 24 finalists, including Miss Ballymena Fionnula Money, an 20 year old a Human Biology student from Ballycastle, Miss Anchor Anna Henry, a 22 year old student engineer from Portglenone and Miss North Coast Megan Cronin from Ballymoney. Bespoke crown designed by Nichola Ruby. and Miss North Coast Megan Cronin. an 18 year old student from Ballymoney, were selected by judges during a three-month nationwide search. They have received mentoring from the current Miss Northern Ireland, Emma Carswell and former Miss Northern Ireland winners including Alison Clarke, Leanne McDowell, Catherine Jennings, Zoe Salmon, Angela Mountstephens, Gayle Williamson, Pauline O’Malley and Judith Lancaster.

The gala final which will take place on Monday, May 15 at the Europa Hotel, Belfast will be a glitzy black tie affair, hosted by former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter Zoe Salmon and Q Radio breakfast presenter Stephen Clements.

Contest organiser and Managing Director of top Belfast modelling agency ACA Models Alison Clarke said: “We’ve travelled the length and breadth of Northern Ireland to find the most talented young ladies in the country. The standard has been so high this year that it will certainly be a close competition, but I’m sure that one lucky girl will stand out and impress the judges and win the 2017 Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland Title.

“We are so proud of our current title holder, Emma Carswell, who has been a consummate professional throughout her reign. She is the epitome of what the Miss Northern Ireland contest stands for and has carried the crown with intelligence, charm and dignity,” she added.

Gerry McBride and Joe McGlinchey joint MD’s of Bronze Direct and producers of Insanity Tan said: “We are very proud to be involved with the Miss Northern Ireland contest not only as Title Sponsors but to have Bronze Tanning & Beauty salons as a category sponsor as well this year. We have been very impressed with the standard so far. Staff from all six of our branches in Belfast, Lisburn, Ballymena, Armagh, Portadown, and Sunshapers Strabane have been cheering on their local finalists and we are all excited about the final!”

The winner will receive an extensive prize package worth thousands of pounds including an all-expenses paid trip to Miss World, a Fiat 500 car from Donnelly Group, a new designer wardrobe from Blush and beauty treatments throughout the year.

To buy tickets for the gala final, please contact the ticket office on 028 9080 9809. Tickets cost £90 per person. Places are limited so early booking is advisable.

For further information and a full list of heats and prizes, please visit www.missnorthernireland.co.uk