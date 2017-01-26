Local dance troupe, Innova, perform live at Glasgow Tattoo

Local dance troupe, Innova, has spoken on Social Media about thier ‘super experience’ at this year’s Glasgow Tattoo.

Based in Portstewart but with members from Ballymoney, Ballycastle and the North Coast area, Innova were on Britain’s got Talent a few years ago and have since received worldwide stardom.

The grand finale of the Glasgow Tattoo at the SSE Hydro.

Glasgow hosted its first Tattoo in January at the SSE Hydro with 600 performers taking part over the three night. The event showcased some of the finest marching bands, musicians, and dancers from across Scotland, Ulster and Europe in a three hour show, building up to the Grand Finale of the massed pipe and drums.

Posted on Innova’s Facebook site: “That’s a wrap at the Glasgow Tattoo!!

“What a fab time we had performing in the magnificent SSE Hydro. Well done to everyone involved in organising the event and thank you for inviting us to be part of it.

“Well done to all our dancers for your hard work in the run up to the Tattoo and throughout the past week on site.

“You should be very proud of the performance you put on! Thanks also to the parents who travelled with the group, helping to chaperone and assisting backstage!

“Super experience for us all to share together!”

The headline act was the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines who are world-renowned for their musicianship and precision marching performance.

Other highlights at the Glasgow Tattoo included the first UK Tattoo performance by Fascinating Drums (Germany), together with an 80-strong dance troupe of Highland dancers and Irish dancers.