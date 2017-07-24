Local restaurants receive accolades at Food Awards NI

Three businesses located in the Causeway Coast and Glens tasted success at the recent Food Awards Northern Ireland.

Pizza Pomodoro in Coleraine collected the overall award for Best Italian Restaurant. Truva Meze and Grill in Coleraine was named County Londonderry’s Restaurant of the Year while Café Storm & Cloud 9 in Limavady won Café/Bistro of The Year for the county.

Over 200 guests attended the awards ceremony in Belfast’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE, said: “I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to all our local nominees and winners. It is fantastic to see our local food industry recognised in this way. Our bars, restaurants and cafes are a big part of our tourism appeal, and it is great to see commitment to good service and quality food recognised in this way.”

For further information go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/foodnetwork