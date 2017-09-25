Local suppliers at Tesco Taste Festival

Two local companies recently showcased their wares at the Tesco Taste Festival.

Morelli’s ice cream and Ballymoney-based Maine Soft Drinks participated in the event at Belfast’s Custom House Square.

Maine and Morelli’s showcased their range of products to more than 25,000 foodies at the Festival as well as getting the chance to meet with GB buyers from Tesco who are keen to stock even more Northern Ireland produce on the shelves of Tesco.

Emma Boyd represented Maine Soft Drinks and is pictured with Stephen Magill, Commercial Manager and Gordon Gafa, Local Category Director, Tesco.

Meanwhile Kate McAteer and Ben Robinson of Morellis met with Sandra Weir, buying manager at Tesco NI.