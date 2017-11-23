Local YFC success in Public Speaking

YFCU members recently participated in the final of the Public Speaking Competition 2017 which was held at Magherafelt High School.

The popular competition has been kindly sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited.

David Cairns, agency development manager from sponsor NFU Mutual is pictured with the winners of the impromptu 21-25 age category at the YFCU public speaking finals. Left to right: Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC, Adam McCormick, Kilrea YFC, and Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC. Also pictured are YFCU president James Speers and guest speaker Cyril Millar

The competition sought to find the best prepared and impromptu public speakers in Northern Ireland and the judges had a difficult time discerning the winners in each of the classes. In the prepared section, competitors delivered a speech, chosen from a specified list of topics including ‘The Future of the Family Farm’, ‘Social Media’s role in agriculture’, ‘My Hero’, ‘Members Success’, ‘Everyone has the right to Education’, ‘The YFCU 88 years on’, ‘If I was First Minister’, ‘The Importance of Public Transportation’ and ‘Inspired Renewables’.

David Cairns, Agency Development Manager from sponsor NFU Mutual is pictured with the winners of the Prepared 18-21 age category at the YFCU Public Speaking Finals. (L-R) Charlotte Linton, Kilrea YFC and Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC. Also pictured, YFCU President James Speers and Guest Speaker Cyril Millar. Not pictured Alana Buckley, Straid YFC.