Loreto beach walk raises magnificent total

Loreto College’s Fundraising Co-ordinator, Mrs Lorraine McCool, has congratulated and thanked all the College’s students and staff following a wonderful whole school fundraising day on September 27 with the annual Loreto Beach Walk.

The total raised for the Loreto Development Project was a wonderful £7,905.

The totals raised by the various year groups were: Year 8 £2,722.55, Year 9 £1,355.80, Year 10 £1,272.49, Year 11 £1,264.80, Year 12 £1,064, Year 13 £832.85, Year 14 £388.85. Special thanks went to the classes in each year raising the highest amounts, and their Form Teachers: Mr Murphy and 8G, raising £570.35, Mrs McBroom

and 9B, raising £416, Mrs Pepin and 10A, raising £326, Mrs Diamond and 11B, raising £601, Mr Shaw and 12A, raising £450, Mrs McGoldrick and 13A, raising £329, and finally Ms Marron and 14A, raising £126.

Finally, congratulations went to Loreto College’s top fundraiser, Joshua Stockman (11B), who raised an outstanding £433.77. Joshua received the top fundraiser prize of £100. Other top fundraisers were entered into a draw for prizes and the following won: Travis Corbett (10D) won a Loreto Half Zip, Maria Roantree (12C) won a Jet Centre Voucher, Megan McGilligan (12A) won a Sports Direct Voucher, and Megan McIntyre (8C) won a Sweet Hamper.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, paid tribute to all students and staff who raised funds so generously on the day and congratulated and thanked all involved for a wonderful day’s fundraising and school activity.