Loreto students enjoy ski trip

As January ended and February began, group of Year 9 and Year 10 students from Loreto College, Coleraine spent a week in Bulgaria learning to ski, accompanied by four members of Loreto staff.

The group stayed in the Pamporovo resort, Bulgaria. During the week, the students enjoyed full days on the ski slopes followed by a programme of enjoyable evening activities organised by their teachers.

Some of the Loreto College Junior Ski Trip members with their Certificates of Achievement.

At the end of the week the students each received an award stating the level of proficiency they had achieved during their week’s skiing.

The Loreto skiers all made amazing progress, with already advanced skiers taking on the challenge of black runs and first-time skiers taking on blue runs and moving further up the mountain as the week went on.

Teachers Mr Stephen Gallagher (Vice Principal), who organised the trip, and Mr Paul Cunning, Mrs Oonah McEwan and Mrs Sheila McBroom, who also accompanied the group, paid tribute to the Loreto students for the spirit and energy with which they entered into all the week’s activities.

The students described their week in Bulgaria as a fantastic experience, which they would never forget, and many of them returned to Loreto College quite determined to go skiing again as soon as they had the opportunity!