Lucky escape for 11 year old boy after horror fall

An 11-year-old boy had a lucky escape after an incident at the Warren Park, Portstewart.

Ryan Patez had been playing with his brothers and friends when he fell and became impaled on an iron rod. The iron rods had been placed in the council-owned playing fields, which includes a children’s play area, to cater for the overspill of parking spaces for the golfing event, although no cars were in the area at the time.

A friend of the young boy was able to pull the rod from the grass and place Ryan on the ground as they awaited for emergency services to arrive.

Ryan was then rushed to hospital with the pole still embedded in his thigh. Ryan is now recovering at home after his ordeal.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “A young boy was treated in hospital for a leg injury and was subsequently released.

“An officer from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and a representative from The European Tour’s car park operation visited the boy at home on Thursday where he is recovering.”

A spokesperson for the European Tour added: “We were very sorry to hear of Ryan’s unfortunate accident. A representative of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, along with a member of our Car Parking team, visited Ryan and his family at home to offer support and check on his wellbeing, and we all wish him well in his recovery. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is being currently being carried out in conjunction with the Council.”