Made ‘foolish decision’ to drive home from party

A Kilrea man who suffered cuts after crashing on his way home from a party told police: “I’m glad I didn’t hurt anyone else.”

James Henry McGill (18), of Lismoyle Road, crashed a Seat Ibiza at Maghera Street, Kilrea, on March 12. He pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath, at Coleraine Magistrates Court on April 3. A prosecutor said police received a report of a one-vehicle collision at 3.45am and discovered a car had struck a pillar. McGill was nearby with cuts and was unsteady on his feet. He had an alcohol/breath reading of 72/35. A defence lawyer said his client had been at a party and had been intending to stay but then made the “foolish decision” to drive home. He was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £250.