Mums, dads and children all had a great time enjoying the Magical Winter Wonderland morning at Coleraine Sure Start.

Together families enjoyed the sensory play activities; making fantastic creations from blue glittery peppermint scented play dough, blowing bubbles, making large snowflakes, playing with ice and making their very own healthy smoothies!!

Amanda, Olly, Emilie and Pixie making shapes with play dough.

To add some magic Elsa from Frozen popped in to say hello with some bubbles for each child to take home! Great fun was had playing by everyone. Play is the foundation of learning!

We will be having lots more fun at Sure Start, Society Street on Tuesday 21st February 10.00-11.30 at our “All you need is love” morning! There will be art and craft, baking and cosy time. Each child will also get a free book to take home and enjoy reading with their family.

To book a space please call the office 02870321032.