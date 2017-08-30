Magnificent Displays at 89th annual Ballymoney Garden Show

Over 580 exhibits packed the show benches at Ballymoney & District Gardening Club’s 89th Annual Garden Show in St Patrick’s Parish Centre recently.

The weather had taken its toll on the fruit and vegetable entries but the exhibitors produced a magnificent display of flowers, home industries, handcrafts, floral art and photography with the competition for cups and prizes extremely keen.

Prize winners at the 89th Garden Show with Joan Christie OBE (Chief Guest).

President John Patton welcomed a large turnout of visitors to the opening ceremony. He congratulated everyone on the colourful display and invited Joan Christie OBE, to officially open the Show.

Joan congratulated everyone on the high standard of their exhibits and had a special word of encouragement to the young people on their wonderful display of handcrafts.

Trevor Wright, Chairperson presented a cheque to Beth Thompson from the charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP). Beth thanked the Club for supporting CAP and gave a brief outline of their work. She said that in the last year they had seven families in the local area who were now debt free.

Trevor Wright, Chairperson, proposed a vote of thanks to the Select Vestry of St Patrick’s Parish for the use of their halls, Boyd Ramsey for transportation of staging, to members of Ballymoney Women’s Institute for serving teas during the afternoon, to all the sponsors and members who had donated prizes, to the hard working members of committee especially Kenny Bacon, Secretary, Kasala Gilchrist, Show Secretary, Rae Turner, Treasurer, Louise Hamill, Janette Reid and their team for organising refreshments for the judges, all the judges, stewards, exhibitors and all who helped to erect and remove staging. Trevor also thanked Jackie Brogan from Tesco who provided a tasting session of local produce available in their store.

Cups and Prizes

The Calderwood Cup and £5 donated by Auldwyn & Margaret Calderwood for the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 1, Novice Exhibitor – Elizabeth Connor, Garvagh. The Horticultural Cup and £5 donated by Grace Smyrell for the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 2, Vegetables - Auldwyn Calderwood, Dunloy.

The R.J. Carson Memorial Cup awarded to the winner of Class 33, a Collection of Vegetables and a special prize of £10 donated by Trevor Wright - Auldwyn Calderwood, Dunloy. 2nd Prize - Kenny Bacon, Ballymoney. 3rd Prize Sam Moore, Broughshane. The Dill Cup for the exhibitor gaining the most points in Section 3, Fruit - Dennis Connelly, Balnamore. The Tresna Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 3, Tomatoes - Dennis Connelly,

Balnamore.

A prize of £5 (donated by Dennis Connelly) awarded to the best exhibit of Tomatoes - Trevor Wright,

Dunaghy. The John & Eileen Mathews Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Sections 2 & 3 Fruit &

Vegetables - Auldwyn Calderwood, Dunloy.

The Orr Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 4, Sweet Pea - Derrick Turbitt,

Portstewart. The Moffett Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 4, Gladioli - Jean Robinson,

Ballymoney. The Craigdun Rose Bowl awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 4, Roses - Geoffrey

Robinson, Cloughmills.

The Mulree Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 4, Hybrid Tea Roses - Geoffrey

Robinson, Cloughmills. Special Prizes donated by John Patton presented for Class 51, Roses Hybrid Tea, Box of six blooms. First Prize £5.00: Geoffrey Robinson, Cloughmills. The McKeever Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 4, Dahlias - Derrick Turbitt,

Portstewart.

The Moore Lodge Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 4, Sweat Pea, Gladioli,

Roses and Dahlias - Derrick Turbitt, Portstewart. The Sleator Cup and Gift Token presented by Crafty Gardens @ Logans awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 4, Other Flowers and Pot Plants – Sam Stewart, Ballymoney.

The Leslie Hill Cup awarded to the winner of Class 70, Carnations, 5 blooms - Sam Stewart, Ballymoney.

A gift token presented by Crafty Gardens @ Logans for the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 4, Flowers - Derrick Turbitt, Portstewart. A gift token presented by Lamonts Garden Centre, Damhead for the most decorative plant pot - Gretta Hegarty, Ballymoney.

The Ballymoney Garden Centre Cup and gift voucher awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 5, Cacti and Succulents - First Prize - Auldwyn Calderwood, Dunloy. Second Prize - Dorothy Brown, Ballymoney. Third Prize - Ann Hamilton, Belfast. The MacLaughlin Cup and £5.00 donated by Evelyne Robinson awarded to the exhibitor gaining the most points in Section 6, Fuchsia - William McCurdy, Ballymoney. The Michael Cup and £5 presented by John Hartin awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 7, Floral Art - Elizabeth Connor, Garvagh.

The Losty Tray and £5 donated by Grace Smyrell awarded to the exhibitor gaining second highest number of points in Section 7, Floral Art - Pat Hartin, Ballymoney. The Pat Hartin Trophy and £5.00 donated by Pat Hartin awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Novice Floral Art – William McCurdy, Ballymoney.

The Holmes Cup which is awarded to the Women’s Institute gaining most points in Section 8, Women’s

Institute Section - Ballymoney WI. The Peg Pollock Cup and a Gift Token presented by Grace Smyrell awarded to the Institute member gaining most points in Section 9, Women’s Institute Individual Member Section – Elizabeth Connor,

Garvagh WI. Section 10A, Young Persons Classes (under 8 years) The William H Anderson Memorial Shield and a prize of £5 donated by Evelyne Robinson awarded to the exhibitor Under 9 gaining most points in Section 10a - Oliver Caldwell, Ballymoney. Second prize of £3 donated by Sylvia Robb - Mathew Evans, Cullybackey. Special Prize for the best “Garden Themed” fancy dress - Oliver Caldwell, Ballymoney. Section 10B, Young Persons Classes (8 – 12 years)

The JM Wreath and a prize of £5 donated by Kenny Bacon awarded to the exhibitor 9 years and over gaining most points in Section 10B - Rhianna Finney, Ballymoney. Second prize of £3 donated by Sylvia Robb - Rebekah Calderwood, Ahoghill. Third prize of £2 donated by Sylvia Robb - Lydia Calderwood, Ahoghill. Section 10C, Young Persons Classes (13 – 16 years). The John Patton Trophy and a prize of £5 donated by John Patton awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 10C - Gavin Finney, Ballymoney.

The Greer Cup and a special prize of £10 donated by Gertrude Aiken awarded to the competitor gaining

most points in Section 11, Home Industries - Betty Holmes, Garvagh. Second Prize of £5 donated by Kenny Bacon - Mary Wright, Dunaghy. The Borough Trophy and a special prize of £10 donated by Gertrude Aiken awarded to the exhibitor gaining the most points in Section 11, Home Industries Jams and Preserves - Betty Holmes, Garvagh.

The Patterson Trophy awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Section 12A, Handcrafts and Creative Arts - Evelyene Robinson and Dorothy Brown, Ballymoney. The Marie Hegarty Trophy awarded to the best exhibit in Section 12B, Photography - David McDonald, Coleraine.

The Jack Pollock Trophy awarded to the exhibitor gaining the second highest number of points in Show -

Kenneth Bacon, Ballymoney. The North Antrim Horticultural Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Show - Auldwyn Calderwood, Dunloy.