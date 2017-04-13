‘Make it a safe and memorable Easter on North Coast’

Reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated by anyone visiting Portrush this Easter.

That’s the warning from Police in Causeway Coast and Glens who have teamed up with Translink to ensure everyone in the seaside town has a safe and enjoyable time.

Superintendent John Magill said: “The North Coast is a popular destination at this time of year and we expect a large of number of visitors to Portrush and neighbouring areas over the Easter period. Easter Monday has proven to be an especially busy day in the town and we want to make sure everyone is able to get here safely, have a good time and get home again.

“Officers will be on patrol in the town to offer reassurance to residents and visitors and we would remind anyone staying on to enjoy the nightlife to drink responsibly and look out for one another. Reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. Whether you are visiting for a few hours or planning to spend a few days make sure you are in a position to get home safely. There are excellent public transport links and numerous private taxi companies in the town.”

NI Railways will be increasing security on its services and at Portrush station in the run up to and over the holiday.

Veronica McKinney, assistant Service Delivery manager Northern Area and Bangor Line, said: “We will be working closely with the PSNI to clamp down on anti-social behaviour at our stations and halts and on board our trains. We are also rolling out the use of body cameras on our network, alongside our colleagues in Metro; and footage secured by these units can be used as evidence in potential prosecutions.”

Police and railway security staff will be carrying out checks in order to keep people safe. This will include enforcement action in respect of railway bye laws prohibiting the possession of alcohol at stations and on trains.

Ms McKinney added: “Anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour or bringing alcoholic drink on board NI Railways trains is warned that they could face prosecution under railways by-laws.

“It is our intention to catch those responsible and bring prosecutions to prevent this type of behaviour in future. I would encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour of any kind at NI Railways stations or on board our services to contact us. A £1,000 reward is on offer for information which leads to a successful prosecution.”