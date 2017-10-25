Man allegedly threatened to turn himself into a fireball

A man who allegedly lifted a petrol pump and threatened to turn himself into a fireball at a petrol station in a built-up area of Coleraine appeared at the town’s Magistrates Court on Monday, October 23.

Jamie Mark Thomas McCann (21), whose address was given as Mount Carmel Heights, Strabane, is charged with offences on August 27 this year.

He is charged with attempting to ‘damage or destroy by fire...a filling station belonging to Strand Service Station’.

Regarding the same date he is also charged with stealing a packet of cigarettes from the filling station and causing damage to a sign at the premises.

The defendant is also accused of being disorderly at Strand Road, Coleraine.

McCann is further accused of assaulting a male; assaulting a police officer and resisting another officer in the execution of his duty.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage to the interior of a police car and two charges of causing damage to a PSNI cell.

Strand Service Station is situated on one of the busiest routes in Coleraine and there are a number of homes nearby.

A previous court heard it claimed McCann stole a packet of cigarettes from the filling station.

A prosecutor added: “Police received additional information that the male proceeded to the forecourt of the garage, lifted a petrol pump and threatened to burn both himself and the premises.”

McCann ended up in accident and emergency after allegedly trying to head-butt a police officer who was arresting him and then punching a camera in custody when he allegedly broke his own wrist.

Meanwhile, the earlier court also heard McCann was an intruder at a Co Tyrone hotel and was allegedly carrying a knife and wearing a chef’s hat and apron.

When confronted, he claimed he was there to start work.

The prosecutor said the words “IRA hahaha” were daubed in blood-smeared graffiti in a locker room which had been broken into at the Glenavon House in Cookstown in July this year.

McCann faces charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place over the hotel incident early on July 18.

A prosecutor said a man was seen walking around carrying a chef’s knife and dressed in a hat and apron. The items were allegedly stolen by breaking into an employee’s locker.

The lawyer told the court blood had been smeared in that area, with “IRA hahaha” written in graffiti.

CCTV footage allegedly showed the intruder arrive at the hotel on a BMX bike, force open the locker and remove the items before entering the kitchen and restaurant areas.

“The male was challenged by staff and said he was there to start work, but no staff recognised him,” the prosecutor said.

When he was confronted a second time he made off on the bike, leaving the hat, apron and knife behind.

McCann was arrested after a member of the public reported a man near the hotel, lying beside the BMX allegedly stolen earlier that morning.

Previously, a defence barrister said his client had addiction and mental health issues.

At Coleraine Court on Monday of last week, District Judge Liam McNally adjourned the Coleraine matters until November and said the Cookstown case will go to Dungannon Court in December.