Man has allegedly been caught driving four times since ban

A man from the Newtowncrommelin area has allegedly been caught driving four times since being banned from the road in June, District Judge Liam McNally told Coleraine Magistrates Court.

He was speaking about Billy Guest (22), of Omerbane Road, who is accused of driving whilst disqualified at Dunbought Road near Clough on August 17. Regarding the same date, Guest is also charged with driving without due care and attention and being uninsured and not having an MOT for a Ford Mondeo.

The defendant was in the dock at Coleraine Court on October 30 where he was represented by barrister Eoghan Devlin. The case has been adjourned until November 27.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court in June, Guest was banned from the road for six months and fined after driving a van in Cullybackey in April without insurance or MOT. At the time his solicitor said Guest was “slightly obsessed” with fixing vehicles and liked to buy them and fix them up.