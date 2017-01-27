Man is accused of threatening to kill two females

A man accused of threatening to kill two females on the day after his birthday has appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

William John McClements (56) of Causeway Road near Bushmills, is alleged to have made the threats on December 27 last year.

On the same date he is accused of harassing one of the females and possessing cannabis.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 23 a police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

The case was adjourned until February 20 and the accused was released on his own bail of £500 to an address in Portrush.

He is banned from having any contact with the women and is not to enter Causeway Road.