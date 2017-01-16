Man jailed for three months for criminal damage to door

A man originally from the Coleraine area has been jailed for three months for causing criminal damage to the front door of a property at the town’s Railway Road.

Cain Daniel McCarthy (20), whose address was given as the Simon Community on Belfast’s Cliftonville Avenue, committed the offence on June 25.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 9 via video link from Hydebank and pleaded guilty.

A charge of having a hammer as an offensive weapon on the same date was withdrawn.

A prosecutor said a 999 call was made at 4.40am that damage had been caused by McCarthy. It cost £500 to fix.

The defendant was arrested and at first denied the allegation.

A defence lawyer said McCarthy has been in custody since November 19, and said at the time of the offence the defendant was having difficulty with alcohol and drugs but other than that could not offer any explanation for causing the damage.