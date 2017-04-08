Man previously barred from premises where he struck staff member

A Dunloy man struck a member of staff as he was being escorted out of the Glenshesk Bar in Ballycastle where he had been previously barred.

Patrick McGowan (31), of Bridge Road, carried out the assault on July 17 last year and at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday he was ordered to do 75 hours Community Service. A prosecutor said McGowan struck the left temple of the staff member but there was no injury. Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said McGowan was aware he was barred but had entered to look for a friend he had been separated from. He said his client had consumed alcohol and was apologetic afterwards.

District Judge Peter King noted McGowan had 20 previous convictions but there had been a gap in offending with his previous court appearance being in 2014 for assault.