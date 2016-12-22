Man’s bail conditions relaxed so he can drink at home on Christmas Day

A Portrush man accused of attempted murder has had his bail conditions relaxed so he can drink at home on Christmas Day.

Remy Lafferty (37), of Glentaisie Park, is alleged to have committed the offence on March 13 this year and is on continuing bail.

At Coleraine Court on December 19, defence barrister Francis Rafferty asked for the relaxation “given the season that is in it”.

District Judge Liam McNally allowed Lafferty to drink alcohol at home from noon onwards on Christmas Day but he is banned from being in public whilst under the influence and is also barred from licensed premises.