Man’s face, legs and ribs damaged in paramilitary-style ‘baton’ attack

Detectives are investigating a paramilitary style attack in Ballymoney which occurred at the weekend.

Police received a report just after 8:30pm on Saturday evening that a 40-year-old man had been attacked in a house in the Alexandra Avenue area of the Town Parks district in the north Antrim town.

Detective Constable Brennan said in a statement: “It was reported that three masked males entered the property and attacked the man with weapons described as batons. The males then fled.

“The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his face, hand, legs and ribs. Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a savage attack and is another example of the way in which criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who has information which may assist police enquiries, to contact Criminal Investigation Branch detectives in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1425 28/10/17.”