Man ‘sailing close’ to going to jail

A man detected with five Class C Xanax tablets has been warned he is “sailing close” to going to jail.

Darren McDonald (31), whose address was given as Captain Street Lower, Coleraine, had the offence detected on October 19.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said his client had changed his doctor and when he had not received his his normal prescription had taken the drugs.

The defendant was put on Probation for a year and District Judge Liam Nally at Coleraine Magistrates Court noted McDonald had two previous convictions.