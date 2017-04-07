Man who drove whilst banned from road gets jail warning

A Glenshesk man who was bare-chested when he crashed a vintage tractor into a log cabin whilst drink driving has been back in court for driving whilst disqualified.

Brendan Vincent McAfee (63), a retired bricklayer, of Glenshesk Road near Armoy, previously pleaded guilty to the new charge.

He had the offence detected on February 8 this year.

McAfee was banned from the road last November and within three months he has breached the court order.

Last year, at Coleraine Magistrates Court, McAfee was banned from the road after being convicted of drink-driving when he crashed into a log cabin while bare-chested behind the wheel of his vintage tractor in Glenshesk.

In November, the court heard how McAfee had been spotted on the wrong side of Glenshesk Road on August 17 last year and he was banned from driving for two years.

At the same court on Monday, April 3 a prosecutor said on February 8 this year police received a report that McAfee was driving a van whilst disqualified.

He stopped at Lagge Road and said he was out to get “medication” before driving on and his daughter then took over at the wheel, according to an eyewitness.

A defence lawyer said McAfee is a full-time carer for his ill wife and she had been getting respite care in Ballycastle and medication had been forgotten.

The lawyer said McAfee’s daughter’s car had slid off the road and she phoned her father to come to the scene to assist with her welfare.

The lawyer said keys to vehicles have now been confiscated from McAfee and the defendant has learned a lesson.

District Judge Peter King said McAfee was banned from the road for two years in November and it was “completely unacceptable” that just months later he was back behind the wheel. He said the courts had an obligation to protect the public.

McAfee was given three months in jail, suspended for two years and banned for two years and the judge warned the defendant if he drives again between now and 2019 he faces going to prison.