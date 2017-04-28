Man who drove with no insurance gets six-month ban

A man who “nearly lost his leg” in a paramilitary-style shooting who had his mobility car “taken off him”, then used another car without insurance.

Stephen Clyde (24), of Convention Avenue, Portstewart, had the offence detected near his home on March 30 last year, Coleraine Magistrates Court heard on Friday, April 21. He had two previous no insurance offences.

Defence solicitor John Murphy said his client was the victim of a “punishment shooting” some time ago and “nearly lost his leg”. He said Clyde’s mobility car was “taken off him” and, on benefits, he took a chance to drive the other vehicle without insurance to get around. Mr Murphy said the defendant now has no vehicle and relies on others to take him to places like hospital appointments.

District Judge Peter Magill imposed a four months prison term, suspended for two years, and banned Clyde from the road for six months.