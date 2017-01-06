Maritime memories for next meeting of Portrush Heritage Group

Eminent local historian Hugh Mc Grattan will chair the next meeting of Portrush Heritage Group which will be held in the Portrush Atlantic Hotel, on Wednesday, January 18 at 7.30pm.

Following the recent publication of his latest book - “Maritime Memories of the Causeway Coast”, Harbourmaster Robert Anderson has compiled an interesting talk on local historic and significant maritime events on our coastline and in local harbours.

With some superb images additional to those already published, Robert has tailored this talk specifically for a Portrush audience so why not come along and see some rare images and hear some enthralling stories of our unique maritime history.

Also speaking will be Belfast born and raised ecologist Philip Watson who has carried out contract studies and volunteer work in numerous countries across three continents on Islands and at Sea around Ireland and in the North and South Atlantic.

Philip was twelve years on the field staff of the National Trust based at the Causeway and took early retirement in 1999 to spend more time doing fieldwork and writing.

Rathlin is Northern Ireland’s only permanently inhabited offshore island, sitting like a stepping stone in the narrow and turbulent Sea of Moyle between Ireland and Scotland, straddling cultures, habitats and peoples.

A fifty year love affair may feature in many tales, but Philip is putting the island of Rathlin at the heart of his affections in his recently published book charting five decades of visits to its shores.

Please note that numbers are restricted to 100 so we will work on a first come basis. The event is free to Heritage Group Members who are reminded that the £10 Annual Subscription for 2016/17 is now due. Non-members charge £3. For enquiries please contact the Chairman on 07714033831.