Match was a tribute to Heather

For the past five years Bertha’s FC have played two charity matches a year, donating money to the likes of Macmillan Cancer Care and the Royal British Legion.

However, this Christmas their match took on a very special significance as it was played in tribute to a very special lady Heather Doherty who sadly lost her short battle with cancer the day after the match.

Bertha's FC

Heather was a massive part of Bertha’s FC and a spokesman for the club said: “Words can not describe the loss our club has suffered late last night. Heather Doherty was not only the Manager’s mother-in-law, our Assistant Manager’s wife, she was also the kit lady, our 12th man and biggest supporter of our team.

“Her attention for detail ensured we turned out immaculately each game. Her patience was often tested with loads of tape and socks not turned the right way but she still wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Our club pass on our prayers and condolences to the Doherty family, Leslie Doherty, Jacqui Patterson, David Doherty and all who knew Heather.”

As per Heather’s wishes the money raised from the game between the current Bertha’s side and the old boys will go to The Air Ambulance appeal. Both Leslie and Heather were involved with the North West 200 and felt strongly about the work Dr. John Hinds had done in his bid to secure an Air Ambulance for Northern Ireland.

Bertha's FC Manager Paddy Patterson

Berthas would like to thank Coleraine FC Social Club, The Male Room Barbershop, Anne’s Tearoom, Dora’s, Portrush Valeting, NI Supplements, Chris Hughes, Gordy Elliott, Adam Rankin, David Hoey, Philip Stockman,Dave Laverty, AJ Wright, Leslie Doherty and anyone else who donated prizes. The final result was Bertha’s FC 8, Old Boy’s 4: Goals for Bertha’s FC came from Lee Nevin (4), Chris Patterson (goal of the game), Andrew Minihan and Alan Nevin (OG). For the Old Boys on the score sheet, Cohan Laverty (2), Neil McCracken and Andrew McKinney. Man of the Match: Cohan Laverty (Bertha’s OB)

Bertha's FC Andrew McAuley

David Graham goes in for the tackle

Nigel White in action for Bertha's Old Boys