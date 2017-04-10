Matthew set for London Marathon

A Ballymoney man is set to don his trainers to take part in this year’s London Marathon.

Matthew Campbell from Garryduff outside Ballymoney is calling on the local community to help him complete the challenge and raise £5,000 for Cancer Research.

Past pupil of Garryduff Primary school and Dalriada, Matthew has already raised over £2,000 for the charity which is close to his heart.

A farmers son, Matthew grew up on a local dairy farm, however moved to London six years ago and is currently working as a Civil Engineer on tunnelling project in West London.

He explained: “The Marathon is on Sunday, April 23 and I have been training for many months now, I applied to run the London Marathon as a challenge for myself and decided to run for Cancer Research UK due to the great work they do trying to beat cancer. In recent years my family and my wife, Alison’s, family have been affected by the disease with family members currently receiving treatment in London and in Northern Ireland. I initially pledged to raise £2,500 however I have nearly beat that already and I would really like to double the amount and raise £5,000.

“This is my first marathon and having only taken up running late last year it is going to be a challenge. Training has been going well and I recently completed the Larne half marathon in one hour and 54 minutes.”

Please donate to Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Matthew-Campbell2016 or text (£1, £2, £3, £4, £5 or £10 only) and YYBV72 with your amount to 70070 e.g. YYBV72 £5.