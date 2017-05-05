Mayor Maura Hickey offers her best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey has commented on the decision by HRH The Duke of Edinburgh to stand down from public life stating:

“I was fortunate enough to have been in the company of HRH Prince Philip on two separate occasions and was blown away by his interesting, intriguing and amusing nature. He has been monumental in the support given to his wife, HM The Queen for over seventy years and deserves tremendous credit.

“I want to wish him a very happy retirement, he will be greatly missed at HM The Queen’s side.”

The Duke’s retirement was announced by Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

The Palace spokeman said Prince Philip, who turns 96 in June, made the decision himself and the Queen supported him.

“I’m sorry to hear you’re standing down”, one man told him at a royal lunch on Thursday. “Well, I can’t stand up much,” the duke quipped.

The duke will attend already scheduled engagements between now and August but will not accept new invitations.