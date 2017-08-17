Mayor’s reception for Hannah Scott

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a reception to mark the achievements of local rower Hannah Scott.

The event took place on Tuesday, August 15 in The Mayor’s Parlour, Cloonavin.

Hannah is a member of Bann Rowing Club and has competed nationally and internationally while studying for her A-Levels at Coleraine Grammar School.

At the recent 2017 Irish Championships, Hannah claimed victory in both the Under 18 Single Scull race and the Intermediate Single Scull race. She also struck gold in the Women’s Intermediate Pairs race with fellow rower Katie Shirlow.

Hannah also won at the British National Schools’ Regatta at Dorney Lake when the Coleraine girl won the Championship Girls Single Sculls (The Internationals’ Cup).

In February of this year Hannah was judged to be the Afloat Rower of the Month.

The Bann girl topped the rankings at the Ireland Assessment. Her time of 25 minutes and 32 seconds for the six kilometre course at Lough Rynn in Leitrim gave her a remarkable mark of 89.10 per cent of projected world best time for a junior woman over this distance. Scott was part of the Ireland junior quadruple which won a bronze medal at the Coupe de la Jeunesse in 2016.

The Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird, OBE, said: “Hannah is a true inspiration to us, and has achieved so much since beginning to row with Bann Rowing Club at just 13 years of age.

“Her hard work and commitment to her sport is clear to see and she truly deserves all the success she has experienced so far in her career.

“I wish her well as she travels to America to continue her studies at Princeton University.”