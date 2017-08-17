Mayor’s reception for water rescue heroes

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has held a reception to recognise the life-saving efforts of two members of the public.

Nathaniel Hunter and Jordan Donnelly rescued three children from the sea in Ballycastle after they got into difficulties earlier this month.

The dramatic scenes unfolded at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, August 1.

Wading into the water and with the help of a buoyancy aid located on the beach, Nathaniel and Jordan were able to bring the children to safety before emergency services arrived.

Commending their actions, the Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “It was a pleasure for me to welcome Nathaniel and Jordan, along with members of their family, to the Mayor’s Parlour in Cloonavin in recognition of their bravery.

“I want to personally express my thanks for their quick-thinking which helped to avert a certain tragedy, and I hope this acknowledgement illustrates how grateful we are to them both.

“Across the Causeway Coast and Glens we have some of the most stunning beaches and stretches of shoreline which are enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

“This situation highlights the dangers which can exist, and I would urge everyone to put safety first at all times.”

“In the wake of this incident, the Coastguard has reminded people to call 999 if they come across someone in danger.

“Members of the public should always take account of their own safety before intervening, and use any available rescue equipment.”