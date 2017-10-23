Mayor thanks Council parks staff for efforts

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Parks staff are one of the reasons behind Coleraine’s success in Ulster in Bloom.

And to mark their contribution, the Mayor invited them to Cloonavin to thank them for their efforts.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “Our staff should be commended for their on-going dedication which has helped Coleraine to successive Ulster in Bloom success. Their hard work helps to ensure our towns and villages always look their very best. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for making Coleraine one of the stand-out locations across Northern Ireland.”

The Ulster in Bloom winners were announced last month, with Coleraine named as the winner in ‘town’ category for the third year in a row.