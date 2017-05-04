McAfee auctions heads to Ballycastle

McAfee auctions sale next week (Friday, May 19) includes the contents of several house clearances and includes a real mix of nice antique furniture, including sideboards, display cabinets, table and chair sets, excellent oval breakfast table, marble top credenza, set of 6 balloon back dining room chairs, fine bently upright piano, double pedestal writing desk, occasional tables, chairs including pairs of gilt framed upholstered and other armchairs.
A large selection of quality fine furniture including a pine sleigh bed, wardrobes, chests, dressing tables, bookshelves, blanket boxes, cupboards, mirrors etc etc, are also included as is a nice selection of glass top furniture including table and chair sets, coffee and lamp tables, display cabinets, table lamps etc.
Among the many collectibles are a large and varied lot of ceramics, lots of crystal, brass, copper, oil lamps, tea and dinner sets, doulton figurines, doulton crib figurines, clarice cliff jug, hummell figurines including a pair of hummell bookends, stamp albums, pieces of silver, lots of jewellery etc.
A mahogany longcase clock, and a number of wall and mantle clocks are also included as are lots of old prints, overmantles, and a good selection of modern art as are the more traditional works of Gregory Moore, Sam McLarnon, Dennis Thornton etc. Two J P Rooneys together with a large earlier Rooney are also included in the sale.
Viewing starts in Ballycastle on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday 18 from 3pm – 5pm and 7pm – 8.30pm and on the day of the sale Friday, May 19 from 3.30pm until start of sale at 6.30pm.
View catalogue online at www.mcafeeauctions.com
