McAtamney’s has the recipe for success with top butcher’s awards

McAtamney’s Coleraine has been crowned ‘Northern Ireland Butcher’s Shop of the Year’ at an awards ceremony at County Hall, Westminster.

The awards brings together the top names in the butchery industry from all across the UK who go head to head, showcasing their business, products, craft knowledge and specialist skills.

After a rigorous two-phase judging process the winners were announced at the awards lunch in London with the panel noting the calibre of entries this year was “exceptional”.

McAtamney’s was delighted to have both its Ballymena and Coleraine shops named as finalists, however it was the latter scooped the top accolade. The judges were impressed with the “attention to detail, high standards, stylish branding and the shop interior”.

This award is hot on the heels of firm’s Limavady success in October as John Apperley, from McAtamney’s, explained: “It is fantastic for our Coleraine shop to be recognised at these prestigious UK awards and win the title of Northern Ireland Butcher’s Shop 2017 amidst strong competition. It has been a successful year for us with our Limavady shop winning the Northern Ireland Neighbourhood Retailer Butcher’s Shop of the Year 2017 award last month.

“We have a great team of dedicated and talented master butchers across all our shops and it is nice to see that their hard work has been recognised within the industry.”

The success follows a very busy year for McAtamney’s with the opening of three new shops since January including Limavady (Main Street), Galgorm and more recently Forestside Belfast. This takes its number of shops to 12.