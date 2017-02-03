McGuinness peace award nomination ‘re-think’ urged by TUV

East Londonderry TUV candidate Jordan Armstrong has hit out at the nomination of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness for the 2016 Tipperary International Peace Award.

Mr Armstrong said: “The people behind this award need to seriously reconsider. Martin McGuinness was, by his own admission, an IRA commander. The IRA was the most bloodthirsty terrorist organisation in Western Europe. It brought heartache and death to countless homes across Northern Ireland and indeed the entire UK.”

A Sinn Fein veteran and former Foyle MLA, Mr McGuinness has stepped down from frontline politics due to ill-heath. He joins five other contenders for the award. Previous recipients include Nelson Mandela.