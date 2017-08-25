Met Office issue severe weather and flood warning for NI

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning for Northern Ireland.

The warning, which was issued on Friday morning, is valid from 11am through to 11pm on Friday.

Although some places will miss most of the showers, some heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop during today. Given the recent wet conditions, there is the possibility of localised flooding of homes and businesses as well as susceptible roads.

"Rain across southern areas will turn more showery later this morning [Friday], with heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms developing through the afternoon, before dying out slowly this evening," said the Met Office's Chief Forecaster.

"Although some places will be dry, there is the potential for 10-15 mm of rain within an hour from the heavier showers and very locally 25 mm in two to three hours."

The Met Office's warning comes almost 24 hours after Met Éireann issued a similar severe weather warning for Co. Donegal.

On Tuesday, parts of Donegal, Londonderry and Tyrone were devastated when severe rain resulted in mass flash flooding.