MISSING: Police concerned for welfare of teenager

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 17 year old Louise Craig.

She was last seen in the Coleraine area at approximately 7pm on Thursday, 22 June.

Louise is described as being approximately 5’3” in height and wearing a blue hoodie top, black jeans and white trainers.

Sergeant Joe George would appeal to Louise or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police at Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1 23/06/17.