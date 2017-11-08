Missing woman found ‘safe and well’

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after missing person, Ann Logan was located.
Commenting on social media, a police spokesperson said: “Ann Logan has been found safe and well. Thanks to all for your assistance.”
