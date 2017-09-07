Monica’s 5,000,000 reasons to smile at the Millennium Forum

The Millennium Forum has announced the record figure of five million people visiting the state-of-the-art theatre since it opened in August 2001.

The lucky person identified as the five millionth customer was Monica Roddy from Queen Street in Londonderry who is the proud winner of tickets to see Titanicdance the Musical, a meal for two with champagne at Arbutus at the Forum, an overnight stay with breakfast for two in the Maldron Hotel plus shopping vouchers for Dunnes Stores and Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Monica, who was presented with her prize by Chief Executive David McLaughlin, is delighted with the news:

“I love the Forum and am a regular visitor.

“Over the years, I have enjoyed many of the great shows that it brings to our city. I always contact my friends as soon as the programme comes in and encourage them to book. I am really delighted to win this prize.”

Since opening in 2001, the Millennium Forum has attracted annual visitors in excess of 320,000 people and has been at the forefront of the cultural scene of the North West region, hosting some of the world’s top acts through its eclectic and vibrant events programme.

A key contributor to the economic development of the city, the theatre has also been at the very centre of the regeneration of the city and is the leading player in the development of the Arts in the North West.

Chief Executive, David McLaughlin, commented: “We are delighted to welcome this number of people through our doors and this is fantastic news.

“Throughout the past sixteen years, we have received great support from our patrons and this is testament to the number of people attending events and visiting our venue.

“The five millionth figure is indicative of our customer loyalty and firmly cements our position as the city’s cultural hub.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Maolíosa McHugh said: “The Millennium Forum is a fantastic facility hosting a world class events programme throughout the year for the people of the entire North West region. Congratulations to the winner Monica Roddy and hope she enjoys her prize.”

Pictured are Colly Kelly, Derry Theatre Trust Board, Martin Bradly, Chair of Derry Theatre Trust, Mayor of DSDC, Councillor Maoliosa Barr, Monica Roddy, 5 millionth customer, David McLaughlin, .Chief Executive of Millennium Forum, Jacqueline McFarland, Millennium Forum Box Office, Drew Thompson, Derry Theatre Trust Board.