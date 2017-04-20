Morelli’s Ice Cream hoping to scoop £30,000 prize

Morelli’s Ice Cream, Coleraine has been shortlisted in a Belfast City Airport competition offering food and drink producers across Northern Ireland the chance to win £30,000 of marketing support.

Launched in partnership with Food NI and local councils to find the ‘Best’ local food and drink product, the prize includes £20,000 of branding on site at Belfast City Airport and £10,000 of online support through the airport’s digital channels.

Morelli’s Ice Cream has secured a place in the next round of the competition for its Double Cream Vanilla Ice Cream, having been selected by representatives from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

All the shortlisted products are now featured on the airport’s Facebook page and the product image which receives the most ‘likes’ on the airport’s Facebook page will progress to the final which will take the form of a tasting session judged by a panel of food and drink experts.

Michele Shirlow, CEO of Food NI, said: “The calibre of the entries is outstanding and highlights the excellence of producers in Northern Ireland, whose The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “The Causeway Coast and Glens area is home to a fantastic range of talented producers and the standard of applications that we received was incredibly high. We would like to congratulate those who made it through to the next stage of the competition and we hope that the public will show their support for those selected.”