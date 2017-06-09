Morellis once again confirm their commitment to Pirates Off Portrush

Morellis, Northern Ireland’s favourite ice cream makers, have again confirmed their commitment to Pirates Off Portrush through their agreement to be the main commercial sponsor of this very popular two day Children’s Festival.

The Chairman of Portrush Heritage, John Mc Nally paid tribute to the commitment by Morelli’s to the local community and in particular to Pirates Off Portrush and the Heritage Fair on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

John commented: “Our event would not happen without the support of the local business community and I would like to personally thank Daniela and Arnaldo Morelli for their backing of this most popular children’s festival”.

Speaking on behalf of Morelli’s Daniela added that Morelli’s have been part of the local community for over 100 years and we are delighted to be able to support Portrush Heritage Group with the staging of this year’s Pirates Off Portrush Event.

Pirates Off Portrush is a partnership between local business owners and Causeway Coast and Glens Council