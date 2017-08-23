Music and dance take centre stage at the Auld Lammas Fair

The very best dancers, musicians and local singers will perform during this year’s Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s entertainment stage will be located at the seafront throughout the two-day event - showcasing dance and music against the stunning backdrop of Fairhead.

On the opening day of the Fair (Monday, August 28), the seafront will come alive with the sound of traditional music, including performances from Dee Tasker & Co and Ballycastle Comhaltas. There’ll also be an Irish dancing display by members of the Lir School of Irish Dancing.

On Tuesday (August 29) compere Alan Logan will once again warm-up the crowd ahead of a much anticipated performance by Ballycastle’s very own 30 Mile Limit. The five-piece band have enjoyed a growing following since forming earlier this year and are sure to attract a big crowd with their mixed repertoire of music. They’ll be followed by Loughgiel School of Irish Dancing, music from Owen Mac and a performance by local singer Niall McLaughlin and his two-piece band ‘The Simple Truth Band, Niall Mac & Tommy Hopkins.Over both days, look out for visiting stilt walkers who will be an added spectacle around the seafront and throughout the Fair.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “Music and dance have a long association with the Auld Lammas Fair, and our seafront entertainment programme will ensure local talent takes centre stage.

“We are looking forward to welcoming huge numbers to Ballycastle, so it is a fantastic opportunity for our dancers, musicians and singers to perform to a new audience. The entertainment programme is a great addition to the other seafront attractions, including the Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market.”

For more information on the Auld Lammas Fair go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow Causeway Coast and Glens Events on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news.