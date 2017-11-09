National Orchestra place for Jasmine

Coleraine Grammar School is immensely proud of pupil Jasmine Morris, who has been awarded a position in First Violins with the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland.

She was amongst 226 other applicants between the ages of 16-19.

The adjudicator was Professor David Strange who is Head of Strings at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

The pieces she had to perform at her audition were two contrasting pieces of at least Grade 8 standard as well as two orchestral excerpts of a standard similar to those used by professional orchestras throughout the world. Jasmine is now one of only three violinists from the Ulster Youth Orchestra to be awarded a place.

Jasmine will attend residentials in Dublin in preparation for her concert performances.