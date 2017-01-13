New arts, museum and heritage guide launched

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has marked the New Year by launching its latest arts, museums and heritage events guide.

It covers a diverse range of exhibitions, music and theatre events between January to March.

The guide also features a brilliant creative learning and outreach programme with a feast of workshops, courses and projects for both children and adults.

It was launched this month by the Mayor, Alderman Maura Hickey. She said: “Our Cultural Services team has put together a fantastic range of events to mark the first quarter of the New Year. We are fortunate to have a great choice of venues right across the borough, which will be used for everything from children’s arts workshops, exhibitions, readings and creative learning experiences. The arts sector is an important part of our Council’s offering and I would encourage everyone to pick up a guide and start planning their own cultural calendar for the months ahead. There really is something for everyone”

Events at the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady include acclaimed Americana old-time fiddler Rayna Gellert on February 4 and hilarious comedy Ardnaglass On The Air by c21 Theatre Company on March 2.

The 78th Ballymoney Drama Festival runs at Ballymoney Town Hall from March 6 – 11 whilst Council’s Museum Services’ events include the On the Brink seminar on February 16 and an informative series of local history lectures at Ballymoney Town Hall from January 25 to March 22.

Art exhibitions include the renowned World Illustration Awards 2016 at the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre from February 18 to March 18.

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart showcases the stunning portraits by Northern Irish artist Julian Friers from January 28th to February 24th as well as the Robert Sellar Collection from January 7 – 21 and photography exhibition by Ian Murray from March 4 – 25.

Museum Services provide a programme of exhibitions at Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre and Ballymoney Museum, including Ulster’s V.C. Heroes of the Great War from January 4 to February 25, Early Times: Flints and Fishes and Early Times: Metals, Wealth and War from February 1 - April 15.

Call into your local Council venue to pick up your guide or download it from the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Flowerfield Arts Centre and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council websites.