New Coleraine Grammar pupils get to know each other

On Saturday, July 1, many new CGS year 8 pupils headed for Castlewellan Castle to participate in the school’s annual Summer Camp for their new intake.

During their time there, the pupils enjoyed team sports every morning and outdoor activities in the afternoons.

Ready to brave the waves.

Some of these activities included bouldering, activity hiking, crazy golf and canoeing, all of which the pupils (and staff) threw themselves into great gusto!

All the pupils involved had a great time and got to meet lots of new friends before starting Coleraine Grammar in September. The staff and senior pupils who helped lead the camp were impressed by the enthusiasm of the new pupils, as even a day of wet weather didn’t dampen any spirits.