New date for Crown Defenders

This year the Crown Defenders have a new date set for their annual procession through the Co. Antrim village.

This year we will have the pleasure of Ahoghill Loyal Sons of William leading the parade through the village which will start prompt at 8.15pm from the Drumadoon Road.

Afterwards a disco will be held in the upstairs lounge of Pattons Bar.

Could members take this opportunity to thank everyone for their continued support.