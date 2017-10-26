New exhibitions celebrate woodcraft and its history

Two exhibitions celebrating woodcraft and its rich history open in Ballymoney Museum this month.

‘The History of Woodcraft in the Causeway Region’ will run from November 3 to December 30.

This exhibition will showcase the history of woodworking from across the Borough in the 18th to 20th centuries. Highlights will include the story of Ballycastle’s Irish Home Industries Workshop, one of the most important Arts and Crafts groups of early 20th century Ireland.

Local woodcraft traditions will also be explored through an array of objects, photographs and film and the exhibition will feature loans from the collections of Garvagh Museum, NI Screen, Northern Regional College and Drogheda Museum Millmount, among others.

Accompanying this, the Annual Woodturning exhibition returns from November 17 until December 9 and remains one of the most highly anticipated events in the Causeway Coast and Glens cultural calendar.

This display will show an array of pieces of outstanding quality, produced by the award-winning turners of the Irish Woodturning Guild. The majority of work will be for sale, so this could be the ideal opportunity to pick up the perfect Christmas gift.

Admission is free and opening hours are Monday – Thursday & Saturday 9am-5pm & Friday 9am-4.30pm.

For further information, please contact Ballymoney Museum on 028 2766 0230 or email cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk