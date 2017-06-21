New opening hours at Dunluce Castle

The Department for Communities has announced summer opening hours for Dunluce Castle.

The summer opening timetable commences on Saturday, June 24 and runs until Sunday, September 17.

The iconic ruin of Dunluce Castle bears witness to a long and tumultuous history. First built on the dramatic coastal cliffs of north County Antrim by the MacQuillan family around 1500, the earliest written record of the castle was in 1513.

The site has a mixture of cultural influences from throughout Ireland, Britain and further afield, and its history is intimately bound with the histories of north east Ireland and the western islands and mainland of Scotland.

The Castle will be open every day from 10am to 5pm. Admission charges apply.

Summer opening times for all heritage sites managed by the Department for Communities can be found at www.discovernorthernireland.com/loveheritageni